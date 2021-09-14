The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 773,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

