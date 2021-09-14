The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Critical Analysis

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Elio Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.24 $32.82 million $1.18 36.34 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elio Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Shyft Group and Elio Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Elio Motors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

