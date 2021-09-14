The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $1.69 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.24 or 0.00026372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.