The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 22.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 451.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $184.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.86 billion, a PE ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

