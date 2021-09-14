The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 451.2% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $183.22. 211,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

