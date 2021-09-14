TheStreet Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Q2 has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.