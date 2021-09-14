TheStreet Lowers SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,335,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

