Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

