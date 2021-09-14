Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 289,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 116,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43.

