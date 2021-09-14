Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

