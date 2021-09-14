thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.14 ($14.28).

FRA TKA opened at €9.44 ($11.11) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

