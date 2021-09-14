Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 49,950 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,950 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics comprises approximately 2.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $82,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,619. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,960 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

