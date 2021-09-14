Tiger King Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $47,611.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

