Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $220,236.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

