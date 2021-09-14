TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TORM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

