Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 42,157 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $191,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $498.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.