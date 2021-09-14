Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,151,172 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $302,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

