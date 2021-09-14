Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

