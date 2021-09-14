Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.