Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.29 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.