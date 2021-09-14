Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

