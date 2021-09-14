Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 370 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.