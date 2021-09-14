Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

