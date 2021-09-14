Toyota Motor Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $178.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $185.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

