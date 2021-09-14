Traders Purchase High Volume of Napco Security Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,285% compared to the average volume of 33 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

