Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRZ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC reissued a sell rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

