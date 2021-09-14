TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,758 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of TransDigm Group worth $1,929,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $9.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.