TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Short Interest Update

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TreeCon Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,883. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. TreeCon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

TreeCon Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a portfolio of businesses based primarily in the east Texas forest region. It owns and manages a real estate portfolio consisting of timberlands in Texas and Louisiana. Through its subsidiaries, it also engages in logging and heavy equipment dealership operations, and lumber and treating operations.

