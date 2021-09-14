Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

