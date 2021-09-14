Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $29.34

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $28.50. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 45,681 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

