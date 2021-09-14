TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Purchased by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the period. TriState Capital accounts for 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $641.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

