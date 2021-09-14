Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

