TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 141,722 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,722 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 400,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675,014. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

