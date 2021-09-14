TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $158,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 221,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

BA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.55. 279,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

