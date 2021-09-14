TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.