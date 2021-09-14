TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBI. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $977.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
