TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBI. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $977.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

