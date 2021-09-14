TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0039

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $115,349.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

