Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by South State Corp

South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 135,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

