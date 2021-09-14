Truist Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $160.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective increased by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

