Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 58,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 81,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). Research analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

