Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.41. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $670.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
