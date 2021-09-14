Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.41. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $670.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

