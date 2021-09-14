Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Raised by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 11.3% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Twilio worth $130,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 86.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.10. 23,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,625. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

