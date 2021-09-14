Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 94,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

