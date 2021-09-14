uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post sales of $19.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $18.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

