UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PATH opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

