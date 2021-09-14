UMA (UMA) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $12.02 or 0.00025720 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $754.50 million and $69.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,693,972 coins and its circulating supply is 62,761,320 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

