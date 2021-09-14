Uniper (ETR:UN01) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.85

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €35.85 ($42.18) and last traded at €35.99 ($42.34), with a volume of 218763 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.75 ($42.06).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UN01 shares. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a PE ratio of -42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.07 and a 200-day moving average of €31.39.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

