Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Upland Software by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

