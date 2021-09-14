US Bancorp DE Acquires 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 700.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,033.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4,907.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

