US Bancorp DE Buys 806 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.